The Chairman of the National Council of the CGT laid flowers at the monuments of the outstanding sons of the Tatar people

Today, as part of a working trip to the Chelyabinsk region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev laid flowers at the monuments of the outstanding Tatar poets Gabdulla Tukay and Musa Jalil, as well as the legendary Soviet intelligence officer Iskhak Akhmerov. The event was attended by Permanent Representative of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region Khaidar Gilfanov, Minister of Culture of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexey Betekhtin, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Tatars Congress of the Chelyabinsk Region, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Chelyabinsk Region Lena Kolesnikova, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars – Head of the Committee for Work with Tatar Public Associations regions of the Russian Federation Mars Tukayev.

For reference:

The monument to the outstanding Tatar poet, publicist, public figure Gabdulla Tukai was opened on October 1, 2020, in Chelyabinsk in a new square on Vorovsky Street. The image of Gabdulla Tukay was created by the team of the sculptural workshop of the Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Alexander Lokhtachev from Zlatoust. The master’s students Olga Zubkova and Natalia Lokhtacheva took part in the work on the project.

The bronze monument was cast at the Kasli plant for architectural and artistic casting. The image is harmoniously complemented by a pedestal made of Ural granite.

The monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union, Tatar poet Musa Jalil in Chelyabinsk was opened on October 16, 2015 in the city center, at the intersection of Timiryazev-Pushkin streets, near the Pushkin Cinema. The sculpture by Baki Urmanche from the series “Portraits in Stone” became a gift from Tatarstan to the capital of the South Urals. The grand opening of the monument to Iskhak Abdulovich Akhmerov took place on April 16, 2015. The installation of the monument was timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.The author of the monument is the chairman of the Union of Artists of Russia, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, sculptor Andrey Kovalchuk. In the work on the sculpture, the author was assisted by the daughter of the legendary scout Ekaterina Iskhakovna, thanks to which it was possible to achieve a portrait resemblance.