“What the Homeland Begins”: Tatar ABC turns 55

January 28, 2020

Salei Vagizov and Ramzia Valitova are the first authors of the Tatar alphabet. The book was changed and supplemented 41 times; 3 generations of Tatarstan people studied on it. For all this time, the book changed its cover only three times and each of them is a reflection of the history of the country and the republic.

This year, Elifba celebrates her 55th birthday.

tnv.ru