Oleg Nikolaev, elected Head of Chuvashia, solemnly took office on Tuesday, taking the oath in the two state languages ​​of the republic – Russian and Chuvash.

The inauguration ceremony was opened by chairman of the State Council of Chuvashia Albina Egorova, after which the state flags of the Russian Federation and Chuvashia and the standard of head of the republic, as well as the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the Chuvash Republic were solemnly brought into the hall.

I solemnly swear to abide by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the Constitution of the Chuvash Republic and the laws of the Chuvash Republic, as well as to fulfill the decrees of the President of the Russian Federation, the decrees of the government of the Russian Federation, to respect and ensure the rights and freedoms of man and citizen. To fulfill with honor high duties of the head of the Chuvash Republic, faithfully serve the people “, – said Nikolaev the words of the oath, putting his hand on the Constitution of the republic.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev. On behalf of President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, he congratulated Oleg Nikolayev on taking office and wished him fruitful work.