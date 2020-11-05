A lesson dedicated to Tatar folklore was held at  the Bolgar library

enrutat
Employees of the children’s library in Bolgar held an event “My Favorite Folklore” for children from the school camp of the second city school.

The main goal of the event is  formation of positive motivation for the study of works of Tatar folklore, familiarization with the Tatar games, proverbs and sayings, riddles, songs.

During the event, pupils of the second school dramatized the Tatar folk tale “Three Daughters”.

The exhibition “The Wealth of Tatar Folklore” was arranged in the reading room of the library.

spas-rt.ru

 

