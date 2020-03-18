In Ulyanovsk,  “Funny Starts” among Muslim women  held

March 17, 2020

On March 15, the FAVARIT Sports and Culture Center in Ulyanovsk hosted the first sports competitions, Funny Starts, among Muslim women. This event was held with the assistance of the International Association of Islamic Business (IAIB) of the Ulyanovsk Region and the Sadaka Charitable Foundation

Five teams took part in the competition: the Parusa team, the Nyashki v telnyushki team, the Asfar team, the Flowers of Islam team and the Drive team.

“Health is the great value of every person on earth. Going in for sports and physical education is a healthy lifestyle. Sport is the main source of strength and health; it develops courage, determination and, most importantly, achieving a goal. Perhaps, nothing brings together so much as joint holidays and entertainment. That is why it was decided to hold a sports event for our Muslim sisters, ”said organizer of the event, Yoldiz Zaripova

The sporting event itself was quite eventful. The first task was to introducing teams. Then the sisters showed their activity, and each team performed in an original style.

The teams were offered entertaining, sometimes very difficult contests with jumps, movement with a book on their heads and ball, group task performance. All the stages of this fascinating contest took place in a tense struggle. The fans watched the course of events and were very emotional.

The atmosphere of the sporting competition was joyful, and at the same time intense – after all, five strong opponents competed, and the strongest must win.

The jury summed up the results of the competition and it turned out that the team “Nyashkb ” scored more points and won !!! The 2nd place was taken by the team “Drive” and the 3rd place was taken by the team “Flowers of Islam”. The honorable 4th place was shared by the Parusa team and the Asfar team.

All the teams have awarded with Certificates of Honor, received gifts, an excellent charge of vivacity and a sea of ​​positive emotions! The holiday turned out exciting and funny, left a lot of positive emotions and impressions.

“We were pleased to support this initiative of the organizer of the“ Funny Starts ” Yoldyz Zaripova said, and we rendered her all kinds of assistance in organizing the sports festival. After all, it is important that our girls not only communicate within their home, but also spend leisure time together and participate in such sports competitions. In turn, I thank my partners and friends, the Sadaka Charitable Foundation for their support and the Dream Factory TM and Inna Khairullina beauty studio for providing gift certificates for the contestants, ”said head of the IIIS Khairullov Zhemel.

Sport should bring not only benefits, but also a good mood!

Zhamil Khayrullov