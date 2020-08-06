Larisa Akhmadeeva’s exhibition opened in St. Petersburg

06.08.2020

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region took part in opening of the exhibition “Creativity of Larisa Akhmadeeva” at the exhibition hall of the St. Petersburg Union of Artists.

The exhibition highlighted the intensity of impressions, the variety of subjects, as well as a refined world of artistic images. Some of the works were created in recent years during her creative travels in Western Europe.

Larisa Akhmadeeva is a famous St. Petersburg artist, a member of the Union of Artists of St. Petersburg, participated in about 100 exhibitions, both personal and collective. Her works are presented in various art catalogs, magazines Na Nevsky, Dom Kultury, Gallery 21st Century, as well as in foreign magazines and newspapers.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan cooperates with Larisa Akhmadeeva and has repeatedly organized her exhibitions. Also, at the Permanent Mission was opened an exhibition “Under the sky of St. Petersburg”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru