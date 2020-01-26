Tatars of the Urals have launched an updated portal: a new team, a convenient address and ambitious plans

January 26, 2020

Starting as a local platform for covering the events of the Tatars of Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk Oblast (Region), today the site broadcasts news and copyright materials about the Tatars of the Urals, Russia and abroad.

The first domain tatary-urala.ru was registered on May 27, 2010. This year we will celebrate the 10th anniversary. Starting as a local website for covering events in the life of the Tatars of Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk Region, the project has been constantly evolving and today has become a platform with news and copyright materials about the Tatars of the Urals, Russia and abroad. This is an independent resource for highlighting and popularizing the values ​​of the Tatar, Turkic and Muslim world. We plan to make it interesting for everyone, regardless of nationality or religion.

At the end of 2019, we published a brief history of the site and promised changes. Today we are ready to talk about them. First of all, about the new team. This is the co-owner and investor of the project Rinat Askarov – an entrepreneur, philanthropist, chairman of the Tatars of the Urals organization. The co-owner and editor-in-chief of the portal, Ildar Khabibullin, is a social activist, entrepreneur, co-founder and former chairman of the YASHEN organization. Corresponding editor Elvina Kurbanova – the Ural Mountains organization (Tatars’ Fellowship).

About the appearance. For several months, we redesigned the main page, deleted some unreadable blocks and advertisements, made more convenient the arrangement and alignment of news articles. And most importantly, the site has a new address ural.tatar (while the old one will always be available). In combination with a concise logo, it is easier to remember, type in the address bar and advise friends.

We also got the @uraltatar channel cart. Sign up to receive live information on your smartphone. If you do not have a Telegram messenger, we recommend downloading it: Apple store or Google play. And this is just the beginning, ahead of the launch of social networks and much more.

Our project is non-profit. We are open to cooperation with advertisers and are ready to discuss different formats of interaction in accordance with the values ​​of the resource.

We also have open vacancies for authors, editors, proofreaders, social media managers, photographers, videographers and our own correspondents in the Kurgan, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk regions and Perm Territory. We are ready to offer work both on a voluntary basis (for our like-minded people, students, interns), and on a reimbursable basis (for successful industry professionals). Email: glavred@ural.tatar.

We invite to cooperation non-governmental organizations, private individuals and other newsmakers. Send us event announcements, press and post releases, copyright articles with photos and videos. Mail: news@ural.tatar, WhatsApp: +7 (906) 814-77-28, Telegram: @ElvinaTatUral (only for text and audio messages during working hours).

ural.tatar