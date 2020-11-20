This year the organizing committee of the “Glagolitsa” literary prize has received 119 works in the Tatar language

This year, the organizing committee of the VII “Glagolitsa” independent literary prize has received 119 works in the Tatar language. This is not as much as the jury members and organizers of the competition would like.

“We do not have many works in the Tatar language. This year 45 works were nominated for the “Prose in the Tatar language” nomination, and 74 works for the “Poetry in the Tatar language” nomination. Works in Tatar were sent from the Orenburg region and Bashkortostan, as well as from residents of almost all districts of Tatarstan, ”said Gulshat Valieva, director of the Tatarstan charitable foundation“ Happy stories ”at a press conference in Tatar-inform.

Poet, writer, playwright, publicist, translator, laureate of the Tukay and Siraziev, member of the jury Rkail Zaydulla proposed to add the name of the competition “Glagolititsa” with a Tatar translation in order to attract Tatar-speaking children.

“Why do we have so few participants in the Tatar language? I’ve thought about this a lot. Perhaps this is due to the name of the competition. Perhaps “Glagolititsa” is a somewhat unusual name for the Tatar ear. Maybe we need to translate this word, ”he said.

If we talk about the quality of the works, the expert did not “find discoveries for himself” in Tatar poetry, but he liked some stories. Rkail Zaydulla noted that the authors of prose in the Tatar language are very “well-read and even familiar with world literature.”

“If at least a few of these names become writers, then it will be a great merit of the literary competition,” the speaker concluded.

This year, the VII Glagolitsa Independent Literary Award brought together a record number of participants from all over the world. The organizing committee have received over 1000 works. Authors from Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Israel, USA, Finland, Kazakhstan, and many other foreign countries, as well as from Russia and Tatarstan sent their stories, poems and translations.

Tatar-inform