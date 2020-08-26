Two mosques in Nizhnekamsk region opened

August 26, 2020

On the 6th of the month of Muharram (August 25), a joyful event happened in Nizhnekamsk Mukhtasibat – two new mosques have been simultaneously opened in the villages of Sheremetyevka and Uska. The houses of Allah opened their doors to Muslims and from that day they started working in full force. This historic event for the region was attended by the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin, adviser to the mufti on work with muhtasibats (territories) Ravil khazrat Zuferov, adviser to the mufti on international issues, imam-mukhtasib of the city of Nizhnekamsk and Nizhnekamsk region Salih khazrat Ibragimov, imam Muhammad Hazrat Kiyamov and others.

Mufti Kamil Hazrat Samigullin congratulated those present at the opening of the mosque on the New Hijri Year. Kamil Hazrat listed the merits of the month of Muharram, reminded of the approaching day of Ashura. In honor of this significant day, he advised fasting on Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday. The mufti stressed that, unlike the Jews, Muslims observe two days of fasting in honor of this day. Also, in his speech, Kamil Hazrat spoke about the importance of building mosques.

First, a mosque was opened in the village of Sheremetyevka. Previously, there was no mosque here, and it took more than ten years to build it: the villagers in 2009 came to a decision to build a mosque and in 2011 they started their plans. By 2020, construction has been over, the territory was completed and ablution room with all the amenities was made. The wooden mosque can simultaneously accommodate 50-60 people.

The opening of the second mosque took place in the village of Uska. The new mosque was built on the site of the old one. Construction work began in July 2018. The brick mosque was built using the latest technology, there is a ground floor. The prayer hall can accommodate 60-70 people. The building has facilities for study and facilities for ablution. Both mosques were built with funds from residents of the Nizhnekamsk region and financial assistance from sponsors.

After the opening of mosques in Sheremetyevka and the village of Uska, the mufti khazrat and the guests went to the village of Borok for midday namaz.

Currently, 23 mosques are operating in Nizhnekamsk mukhtasibat.

dumrt.ru