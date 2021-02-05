The State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan performed for the first time in front of the residents of the village of Bolshoy Sardek, Kukmor region. The performance of the legendary collective took place within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. The press service of the collective reports. The State Assembly presented to the villagers the program «Tugan Il» («Native Side»). It includes a variety of vocal and choreographic compositions, Tatar folk songs and potpourri from the «Golden Fund» of the ensemble, new numbers staged in recent years. There were also performed numbers from the premiere musical and choreographic performance «Tui» («Wedding»), based on folklore and ethnographic materials of Kazan and Siberian Tatars of the early 20th century. The performance of the State Ensemble of Tatarstan for the residents of the Kukmorsky district has become a long-awaited and significant event. According to the head of the Department of Culture of the Kukmor region Ramil Nureyev, in his memory the famous Tatarstan collective, which tours the country and countries of near and far abroad, performs for the first time in the village of Bolshoy Sardek. “We are very pleased with this event, we were looking forward to this concert. We are also proud that our fellow countryman Farid Gafiyatullin performs in the ensemble. This is the first big and long-awaited concert for the residents of our village after a long period of self-isolation, ”Ramil Nuriyev shared. Honored Artist of Tatarstan, artist of the State Ensemble of Song and Dance of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Gafiyatullin admitted that the performance for his fellow countrymen was an exciting event for him. “This year our ensemble is touring a lot in the villages and villages of Tatarstan. Everywhere we are greeted very warmly, thank you very much for this to our viewer, we are very pleased, ”he said.

The concert was hosted by Leysan Zakieva-Romantsova, an artist of the State Ensemble choral group. She has been in the ensemble since birth, because her parents worked in this team. “The ensemble met me from the hospital. All childhood with my mother, we went on tour. I have been working as an artist of the choir group of the ensemble since 1989, ”the artist shared her memories.