Alina Zagitova: I will study to be a producer

Alina Zagitova, Olympic figure skating champion and host of the Ice Age on Channel One, spoke about what she is doing during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as about studying at the university.

After graduation, Zagitova entered the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

The skater spoke about her studies during an online broadcast with a Japanese mattress manufacturer, who renewed the sponsorship contract with Masaru, Zagitova’s dog.

“Naturally, life has become a little more difficult due to the coronavirus. But I try to study, train and, of course, follow the rules that we are told: put on masks, wear gloves and not crowd in large numbers.

At the moment I am training, I entered the university — now I study very thoroughly. Since the situation in the whole world is not clear, it is better not to think about the future yet. The main thing is that everyone has health.

I will be studying to be a producer. It turns out that I have a little bit of journalism, a little bit of producing. So far, and then we’ll see, ”said Zagitova.

