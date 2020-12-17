Bulat Khairutdinov from Tatarstan takes up a post in the administration of head of Mordovia

The official was born in Naberezhnye Chelna. and recently worked at the Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan.

A new appointment has appeared in the administration of head of Mordovia. So, the post of the first deputy head of administration of head of Mordovia was taken by 31-year-old Bulat Khairutdinov from Tatarstan. Information about this appeared on the official portal of the republic.

Bulat Khairutdinov is from Naberezhnye Chelny. He served for 7 years as a leading consultant in the legal department of the Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan. From March 2018 to 2020, Khairutdinov worked as an adviser to chairman of the government of Dagestan.

It is also known that he is married and has two children.

https://kazanfirst.ru/news/535250