enrutat
Баш бит / Bulat Khairutdinov from Tatarstan takes  up a post in the administration of  head of Mordovia
Bulat Khairutdinov from Tatarstan takes  up a post in the administration of  head of Mordovia

Bulat Khairutdinov from Tatarstan takes  up a post in the administration of  head of Mordovia

в Яңалыклар, 17.12.2020 0 4

The official was born in Naberezhnye Chelna. and recently worked at the Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan.

A new appointment has appeared in the administration of  head of Mordovia. So, the post of the first deputy head of  administration of  head of Mordovia was taken by 31-year-old Bulat Khairutdinov from Tatarstan. Information about this appeared on the official portal of the republic.

Bulat Khairutdinov is from Naberezhnye Chelny. He served for 7 years as a leading consultant in the legal department of the Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan. From March 2018 to 2020, Khairutdinov worked as an adviser to  chairman of the government of Dagestan.

It is also known that he is married and has two children.

 

https://kazanfirst.ru/news/535250

 

 

Фикер калдырырга

Обязательные поля отмечены *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.