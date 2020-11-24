Charity Fund  «Zakat» DUM RT sent food packages for 120 elderly Tatarstan residents and large families

The Charitable foundation «Zakat» DUM RT continues to provide food aid to the population. So, yesterday, November 23, food supplies were sent to 120 needy people — elderly people over 65 and large families of Arsky, Apastovsky, Alekseevsky, Almetevsky, Aktanyshsky and Alkeyevsky districts. The food packages include flour, cereals, sunflower oil, canned food, sweets, sugar, pasta and tea. Local food packages will be delivered by imam-muhtasibs to elderly and large families.

Distribution of food packages for families in need is carried out within the framework of the project «Center for Social Assistance in the Republic of Tatarstan» with the support of the Presidential Grants Fund. The project aims to support needy families in the Republic of Tatartsan in order to overcome the consequences of the pandemic. It is planned that the project will cover 48 mukhtasibats of the DUM RT — this is more than 1000 food packages in all municipal districts of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The initiative to help those in need in the Zakat CF has started from the beginning of the self-isolation regime announced in the republic due to the coronavirus pandemic and continues to this day.

dumrt.ru