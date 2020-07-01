Ildar Gilmutdinov: “Amendments to the Constitution — the protection of traditions, culture and language”

July 1, 2020

Each block of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation concerns innovations vital for Russians: protecting social rights of citizens, improving public administration. This opinion has been expressed by State Duma deputy Ildar Gilmutdinov, who took part in the vote today.

“The amendments reinforce the position that the minimum wage cannot be lower than the subsistence level — this is a very important norm. They guarantee protection and preservation of traditions, culture of multinational peoples, including language, ”Gilmutdinov said.

The parliamentarian noted that in order to implement all the provisions of the Constitution, it will be necessary to adopt corresponding federal law and other normative acts.

“If amendments are adopted, we will be ready to consider about 50 federal laws aimed at implementing new norms of the Constitution. This suggests that these are not just declarative norms, ”the deputy emphasized.

The main voting day on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation is held in Russia. According to data on the evening of June 30, over 2 million people voted in Tatarstan, which is 69.8% of the total number of voters.

Alexey Ugarov

tatar-inform.ru