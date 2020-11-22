In Tatarstan, grants will be raffled among teachers giving lessons in the Tatar language

The authorities of the republic will support teachers giving lessons in their native Tatar language. 100 grants will be drawn for them, each winner will receive 50 thousand rubles. This is stated in the resolution of the RT Cabinet.

Among the criteria for competitive selection are the presence of a positive feedback from the employer, the diversity and originality of the forms of work, the methodological activity of the applicant, the effectiveness of the students in competitions and Olympiads, etc. The presence of a methodological project is encouraged, which is intended to popularize teaching in the Tatar language.

«Control over implementation of this resolution shall be entrusted to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan,» the document says.

Applications for participating in the competition are accepted until December 1 of this year. Grant agreements will be concluded until December 17, according to the agency’s website.

