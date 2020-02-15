Vasil Shaikhraziev: “I would like, after 10, 20, 100 years, to talk about how we were united”

Vasil Shaikhraziev: “I would like, after 10, 20, 100 years, to talk about how we were united”

February 14, 2020

Today, within the framework of a working trip to the Kostroma region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev took part in the relay race of the ceremony marking the flag of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR. The event was held at the Kostroma Palace of Children and Youth.

Heads of Tatar public organizations of Kostroma region attached patches of miniature flags. We remind the start of the relay was given in late January in the city of Ulan-Ude.

As noted by Vasil Shaykhraziev, the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR would be carried across all the federal districts. The eastern point is in the city of Nakhodka, and the westernmost point will be in the city of Kaliningrad. Subsequently, the flag will be transferred to the museum.

“I would like to say after 10, 20, 100 years how we were united,” Chairman of the National Council emphasized.

Then Vasil Shaikhraziev reminded those present about the upcoming All-Russian population census.

The event ended with a bright concert program, in which the performers of Tatar songs Amir Akhmadishin, Alina Sharipzhanova and Gulshat Imamieva took part.