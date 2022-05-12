A round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the World Congress of Tatars was held in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug

In Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra a round table with honored guests was held. The event was attended by the Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Ilgiz Ildarovich Khalikov, the representative of the President of Tatarstan in Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra Bulat Maulitovich Badretdinov, the deputy of the Tyumen Regional Duma Alexander Alexandrovich Zelensky, the deputy of the Duma of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra Alexander Vasilyevich Kolodich, the director of the Department of Education and Culture, deputies City Council, the famous composer Vener Saifullovich Mukhamadeev and others.

The topic of cooperation and interaction of the World Congress of Tatars with cities and towns of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra was discussed, using the example of one of them, the city of Nefteyugansk. On behalf of the World Congress of Tatars, a gift was presented – a handmade accordion “Talyan”. President of the regional Tatar-Bashkir public organization of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra “Yuryuzan” Zulfiya Shaimullovna Muratshina thanked those present for the fruitful meeting.