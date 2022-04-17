In Novosibirsk contest of readers dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War announced

The competition is held to increase interest in the events of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. through acquaintance with the literary works of Tatar poets created during the war and dedicated to this event.

Participants of the contest may become residents of Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk region.

Entries will be judged by age categories: 6-10 years old, 11-17 years old, 18 and older.

The reading competition is held from April 8 to May 16, 2022 in Tatar and Russian

Summing up from May 17 to May 24, 2022.

Terms and conditions of the competition:

Participation in the competition is free.

The contest is being held remotely.

The contest is held in three age groups: from 6 to 10 years old, from 11 to 17 years old and from 18 and older;

Includes 2 nominations:

1. Poems in Russian (Tatar authors).

2. Poems in the native Tatar language.

To participate in the competition, you must send the Application and the footage to the email address of the organizing committee by May 16, 2022: [email protected]

Criteria for evaluating a work:

– knowledge of the text of the work by heart;

– emotionality and expressiveness of the speech;

– compliance of the work with the age group;

– Appearance of the speaker.

The jury determines the winners in each age category for each nomination.

Participants are awarded with diplomas “Laureate of the 1st degree”, “Laureate of the 2nd degree”, “Laureate of the 3rd degree”, “Participant”.

After summing up the results of the competition, the organizer sends a diploma to the email address specified in the participant’s application.