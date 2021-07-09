Married couples are honored in Kazan on the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity

Today, on the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity, the anniversary of family life is being honored in Kazan. Commemorative medals “For Love and Fidelity” are delivered to them right at the door of the house. So, today the Kasimov and Baibikov families are receiving congratulations. Renat Galimyarovich and Rakhilya Vasilovna Kasimov are celebrating their golden wedding, and their daughter Lilia Renatovna and her husband Rashit Salikhovich Baibikov are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their marriage. The awards were presented to them by the head of the Civil Registry Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan Gulshat Nigmatullina, the head of the Civil Registry Office of the Executive Committee of Kazan Rimma Minnullina and the Kazakh City Duma deputies.

“We sincerely congratulate you on this bright holiday. Your life path is our pride. We wish you happiness so that your family becomes stronger, more friendly and prosperous. You are a role model for all young families, ”Gulshat Nigmatullina addressed the heroes of the day. Deputy Yevgeny Chekashov joined the congratulations. “It is especially pleasant to congratulate the whole dynasty. Children just need to look up to you, ”he said.

The family of Renat Galimyarovich and Rakhili Vasilovna Kasimov have been together for over 50 years. The spouses talk modestly about their acquaintance – they say they met at work, and after that they could no longer live without each other. The head of the family has gone a long career path from a riveter at KAPO named after S.P. Gorbunov to a judge of the Supreme Court of Tatarstan for criminal cases. He is Honored lawyer of the republic, an honorary worker of the judicial system and was awarded the medal “In Commemoration of the 1000th Anniversary of Kazan”. His wife, a labor veteran of the KAPO named after S.P. Gorbunov and the chairman of the shop committee of the trade union, Rakhili Vasilovna, has the same. Now the family has one more, no less important award – the medal “For Love and Fidelity.”