Penza Tatars took part in the All-Russian Forum of Tatar Journalists

From 23 to 26 September, the All-Russian Forum of Tatar Journalists was held in Kazan, in which about 40 journalists from 10 regions of Russia took part. The Penza region was represented by the chief of staff Albina Shabanova.

On September 24, a round table was held for journalists, with the participation of

Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, where they discussed support and cooperation with the media in the regions of Russia, and also talked about the projects and events of the congress.

The cultural program included: an interactive presentation of such projects as “Tatarcha KVN”, “Tatar kyzy”, “Dzhalilovskie readings”, “Tatarcha dictation” and viewing of the musical comedy directed by Ilshat Rakhimbay “pipk”.

