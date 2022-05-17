Teams from Tatarstan will perform at the All-Russian Sabantuy in Mordovia

On July 1 and 2, the XII All-Russian rural Sabantuy will take place in Mordovia. On the first day of the plow holiday, creative groups of Tatarstan will perform on the site with a concert, they said at a meeting dedicated to the preparation and holding of a large-scale event.

Festive events are planned at two sites: on the first day, the festivities will take place in the village of Lyambir, and on July 2, Sabantuy will come to the village of Aksenovo. The program includes cultural and sports parts, the organizers promise that each participant will find entertainment to their taste.

Chairman of the Government of Mordovia Vladimir Sidorov, who held the meeting, said that the guests of Sabantuy will be delivered to the holiday from Saransk, from the Likhachev public transport stop. Buses will run from 8 am to 7 pm with an interval of 15 minutes.

Also at the meeting, issues of improvement, security, accommodation of guests, preparation of souvenirs, work of exhibition, trading floors and food outlets were discussed.

Sidorov noted that everyone can apply to participate in Sabantuy as volunteers. It is planned to attract 350 volunteers to the event.

Earlier it was known that guests from 50 regions of Russia would come to the All-Russian Sabantuy in Mordovia.