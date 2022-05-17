The results of the competition of children’s drawings “The peoples of the Volga Bulgaria through the eyes of children” have been summed up

On May 16, the results of the 1st Regional competition of children’s drawings “Peoples of the Volga Bulgaria through the eyes of children”, timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria, were summed up within the walls of the NGO “TNKA of the Penza Region”.

The purpose of the competition is to increase interest in the history of the native land, the Tatar people and the upbringing of national identity among the younger generation.

The competition was attended by young artists from Bashkortostan, Tatarstan and the Penza region.

The children showed imagination, drew with simple pencils, felt-tip pens, paints, gouache and even embroidered. Their work expresses creativity and vivid imagination.

Among more than 70 works: drawings of national Tatar costumes, everyday life, traditions, the famous Kul Sharif mosque, illustrations based on folk literature.

The jury included:

-Chairman of the NGO “TNKA of the Penza Region” Zhigansha Tuktarov

-Historian, local historian, artist, member of the executive committee of the autonomy – Kadir Akzhigitov

-Deputy Chairman of the Regional Public Organization “TNKA of the Penza Region”, Candidate of Psychological Sciences Vinera Mukhamedzhanova

-Deputy Chairman of the NGO “TNKA of the Penza Region”, teacher of history and social studies Gulnaz Samochkina

-Teacher of the Tatar language and literature of the NGO “TNKA of the Penza Region”, methodologist of the Institute. Kayuma Nasyri, Dina Yangurazova

– Assistant to the Chairman of the RPO “TNKA of the Penza Region” Albina Shabanova

The drawings of the winners were determined in the following nominations:

– Events, personalities related to the history of the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria

-Illustrations dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria

– Drawings about the current state of Islam and its reflection in the life of the Tatar people

– Rituals and traditions of the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria

-Illustrations for the works of Tatar classical literature

In age groups:

I: 7 – 10 years;

II: 11 – 14 years old;

III: 15 – 17 years old.

-We express our gratitude to you for your active participation and wonderful colorful contest works! We wish you great creative success, achievement of heights and good luck!