The Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region held the Ethnic Festival “Tolistic Tatar Culture” compatriots,

The Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region held the Ethnic Festival “Tolistic Tatar Culture”

In the children’s library. after A. Gaidar of the Nizhny Novgorod region, together with the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region, took place for the children’s ethnic festival “Tolistic Tatar Culture”.

A presentation was displayed with a story about traditions, national holidays, dishes, and national costumes. Children played the Tatar folk game “Sunny” and showed a scene from a folk tale.

Also, young spectators warmly and joyfully met the activist of autonomy Camille, who presented them the culture of the Tatar people, made the Tatar clockwork folk dance. She gave children national sweets and books that will replenish the existing Tatar corner in the library.

A large-scale and interesting event of the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region has passed together with the library.