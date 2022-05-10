tatruen

в Яңалыклар, 10.05.2022 0 3

The feats of fellow countrymen will never be erased in memory “: Victory parade took place in Kazan

700 thousand Tatarstan citizens went to the front”
Veterans of the Great Patriotic War and home front workers settled in specially allocated central stands. They came in dress uniforms, which were hung with medals and orders. Traditionally, thousands of residents and guests of Kazan, who came with their families and took places around the stage, decided to attend the celebration.

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War and home front workers settled in specially allocated central stands

Фикер калдырырга

Обязательные поля отмечены *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.