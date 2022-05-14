The regular meeting of the Organizing Committee of the holiday was held atthe Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow. The favorite holiday of Muscovites and guests of the capital will be held on July 2 on the territory of the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan Emil Fayzullin, representative of the mission of the Republic of Tatarstan Fikus Murtazina, representative of the mission of Bashkortostan under the President of the Russian Federation Aigul Sakaeva, head of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the holiday Farit Farisov, director of the TCC Anver Khusainov, artistic director of the TCC Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Ildar Shigapov , artistic director and chief choreographer of the dance ensemble “Ildan” Radif Yavaev, head of the ensemble of sacred music “Medina”, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Nailya Fatekhova, employees of the center responsible for organizing the stage and trading platforms of the holiday.