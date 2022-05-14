tatruen
Баш бит / Яңалыклар / The regular  meeting of the Organizing Committee of the holiday
The regular  meeting of the Organizing Committee of the holiday

The regular  meeting of the Organizing Committee of the holiday

в Яңалыклар, 14.05.2022 0 1

The regular  meeting of the Organizing Committee of the holiday was held atthe Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow. The favorite holiday of Muscovites and guests of the capital will be held on July 2 on the territory of the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan Emil Fayzullin, representative of the mission of the Republic of Tatarstan Fikus Murtazina, representative of the mission  of Bashkortostan under the President of the Russian Federation Aigul Sakaeva, head of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the holiday Farit Farisov, director of the TCC Anver Khusainov, artistic director of the TCC Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Ildar Shigapov , artistic director and chief choreographer of the dance ensemble “Ildan” Radif Yavaev, head of the ensemble of sacred music “Medina”, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Nailya Fatekhova, employees of the center responsible for organizing the stage and trading platforms of the holiday.

Фикер калдырырга

Обязательные поля отмечены *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.