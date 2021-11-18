Danis Shakirov read out the welcoming letter of the President of Tatarstan to the participants of the conference dedicated to working with compatriots

Among the honored guests of the conference, which is taking place in Khanty-Mansiysk, was the head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov. Today at the opening of the conference he read out a welcome letter on behalf of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

In this letter, the head of the republic noted that Tatarstan attaches great importance to the preservation and development of native languages ​​and national culture of all peoples of our country. “I am confident that this conference will help the participants to strengthen the potential for cooperation,” the letter says.