Tatars of Belarus laid flowers to military graves

May 9 this year a solemn event on the occasion of the Great Victory Day was held in the memorial complex “Rylenki” of the Dubrovensky district of the Vitebsk region. The delegates of the Tatar diaspora laid flowers to the military graves. According to the data, more than 10,000 Tatars were killed for the liberation of Belarus.

In addition, compatriots honored the memory of the Tatar composer Fanis Yarullin.