Books about the Tatars of St. Petersburg

Journalist and writer Rakhim Telyashov has prepared books that fully and interestingly tell about the life of the Tatar community of St. Petersburg for all 318 years of the city’s existence, starting from the times of Peter the Great and ending with today. Tatars were among the first builders of St. Petersburg.

Currently, the books byy R.Kh. Telyashov “Tatars on the banks of the Neva”, “Tatars and Russians. Historical and linguistic reflections “,” Tatars in the Great Patriotic War and the Siege of Leningrad “went on sale in the shops of St. Petersburg. They can be purchased at the House of Books (Nevsky Prospect 26) and in the Akademkniga stores on Liteiny Prospect 57 and on the 9th line of Vasilievsky Island, 12/28. The books were published at a high publishing and printing level, they look smart and can be an inexpensive New Year’s gift for friends and relatives.