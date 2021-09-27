tatruen
Republican competition “Nechkebil” invites you to join the Festival of families of Tatarstan “Family in all languages”

25 families from 19 municipal districts of Tatarstan and Kazan will take part in the Festival of families of Tatarstan-2021. Families will tell about their traditions and holidays, stories of acquaintance and love.

3 festival days will be held in the online studio of the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan with the live broadcast of the competition program on the Facecast platform.

You can connect to the live broadcast by the link: https://facecast.net/w/sr2v5q

Date and time of the Festival:

• September 25 from 14.00.

• October 2 from 11.00.

• October 9 from 11.00.

