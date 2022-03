Despite the complexity and responsibility in your work, you remain tender and beautiful half of our humanity. With these words, Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the women of the republic today. In the year of digitalization announced in Tatarstan and on the eve of International Women’s Day, representatives of the communications and IT sectors were invited to the Kazan Kremlin. These are signalmen, programmers, postmen, 112 service dispatchers, scientists.

Похожие материалы