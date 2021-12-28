tatruen
The Laishevskaya library organized a book exhibition for the anniversary of the Tatar writer
The Laishevskaya library organized a book exhibition for the anniversary of the Tatar writer

December 28 marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of Abdurakhman Absalyamov, a Tatar writer and translator, journalist, and war correspondent.

He is a participant in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–45, laureate of the State Prize of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic named after Gabdulla Tukai, a deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR.

By this date, a book exhibition “Patriot, Writer, Man” has been arranged in the Laishevsk Central Library. Readers could get acquainted with the history of the life, work and front-line path of the Tatar writer. At the exhibition one is able also get acquainted with the history of the creation of the novel “White Flowers” and other books of the writer.

