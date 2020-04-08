April 13 premiere of the film “Zuleikha opens her eyes”

April 07, 2020

On April 13, the premiere of the series “Zuleikha opens her eyes.” A screen version of the novel of the same name by Guzel Yakhina will be shown on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

The series was shot in the Laishevsky district of Tatarstan and on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin. The main character was played by Chulpan Khamatova.

The film begins in the winter of 1930 at the Tatar village. Zuleyha’s husband is killed, she and other settlers are sent to Siberia, where they have to fight for life.

We remind that in November last year, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov visited the historic settlement “Semruk”, built in the Laishevsky district to shoot the film.

The film also starred Sergei Makovetsky, Rosa Khairullina, Evgeny Morozov, Alexander Bashirov, Julia Peresild, Roman Madyanov, Alexander Sirin and others. Directed by Egor Anashkin.

rt-online.ru