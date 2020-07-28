CONGRATULATION BY CAPTAIN I RANK FUAD SULTANOV ON THE DAY OF THE RUSSIAN NAVY

28.07.2020

Chairman of the ROO “Tatar National Center of the Moscow Region”, executive director of the ROO “Compatriots of Tatarstan”, Captain I Rank Fuad Sultanov congratulated the veterans of the Russian Navy on their professional holiday.

“One of the brightest holidays in our country is the Day of the Russian Navy. I congratulate on this holiday all those who are guarding the sea borders of our Motherland, who work in shipbuilding, as well as family members of Russian sailors.

By tradition, on this day, sailors of all generations are universally honored for their services to the Fatherland, with gratitude we recall those who, in fierce battles on land and at sea, gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our Motherland.

Many natives and residents of the land near Moscow served at sea and sacredly honor the traditions of maritime brotherhood. Therefore, Navy Day is invariably celebrated in the Moscow oblast.

On this holiday, I wish all those who served and are serving in the ranks of the Navy, all sailors and ship builders, their families, strong health, happiness and prosperity! ” – says the congratulation.

