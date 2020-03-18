enrutat
Home / Swimmers from Tatarstan have won awards of the All-Russian competitions
Swimmers from Tatarstan have won awards of the All-Russian competitions

Swimmers from Tatarstan have won awards of the All-Russian competitions

in 18.03.2020 0 5

On March 11-13, the qualifying competitions of the Russian Cup in swimming were held in Penza.

Among the athletes of the Tatarstan national team, the prize places took:

  • Eduard Valiakhmetov – 1 place (400 m complex; 200 m breaststroke; 100 m breaststroke; 200 m complex swimming); 3rd place (men, 200 m butterfly).
  • Camilla Gabaidullina – 3rd place (200 m butterfly stroke).
  • Renal Nazipov – 3rd place (200 m complex).

as a part of teams:

  • 1st place – Gabaidullina Camilla, Nazmutdinova Vitaly, (women, relay 4×100 m complex swimming).
  • 1st place – Nazipov Renal (men, relay 4×100 m complex).
  • 2nd place – Nazipov Renal (men, relay 4×100 m freestyle).
  • 3rd place – Nazipova Dana, (women, relay 4×100 m freestyle).

tatarlar.info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика
1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.