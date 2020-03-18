Swimmers from Tatarstan have won awards of the All-Russian competitions

On March 11-13, the qualifying competitions of the Russian Cup in swimming were held in Penza.

Among the athletes of the Tatarstan national team, the prize places took:

Eduard Valiakhmetov – 1 place (400 m complex; 200 m breaststroke; 100 m breaststroke; 200 m complex swimming); 3rd place (men, 200 m butterfly).

Camilla Gabaidullina – 3rd place (200 m butterfly stroke).

Renal Nazipov – 3rd place (200 m complex).

as a part of teams:

1st place – Gabaidullina Camilla, Nazmutdinova Vitaly, (women, relay 4×100 m complex swimming).

1st place – Nazipov Renal (men, relay 4×100 m complex).

2nd place – Nazipov Renal (men, relay 4×100 m freestyle).

3rd place – Nazipova Dana, (women, relay 4×100 m freestyle).

tatarlar.info