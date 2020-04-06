The main museum of Tatarstan is 125 years old!

April 05, 2020

April 5 marks the 125th anniversary of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan – the largest regional museum in Russia, and this event is a significant date in history and culture of Tatarstan and the whole country.

Opened in 1895, it has come a long way of development – from the Kazan City Scientific and Industrial Museum to the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, becoming a cultural brand.

The origins of its creation were prominent scientists of Kazan University – A.A. Shtukenberg, N.P. Zagoskin, P.I. Krotov, N.F. Vysotsky, N.F. Katanov, mayor S.V. Dyachenko, philanthropists and benefactors of Kazan – O.S. Alexandrova-Gaines, I.F. Likhachev and many others. The basis of the museum was the collection of the scientist and collector A.F. Likhachev and exhibits of the scientific and industrial exhibition of 1890.

Thanks to the efforts of many generations of museum staff, unique collections have been collected – more than 940 thousand items that comprehensively represent the natural and cultural-historical development of Tatarstan and its capital, the combination of Western and Eastern traditions, and the legacy of ancient world civilizations for residents and guests of the republic.

The vastness and diversity of the museum collection allows you to conduct scientific activities, create large-scale exhibitions and expositions, publish catalogs and albums, original souvenir products.

For many years, the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan has been an authoritative scientific and methodological center of the republic, organizing international forums, thematic conferences and practical seminars, creating new museums and promoting modern technologies.

The museum always responds to current events and influences the formation of the cultural environment of the region through the creation of new museum-educational projects and programs – “Museum Spring of Tatarstan”, reconstruction festivals, museum folklore holidays and competitions.

A professional collective cooperation with leading research centers, and active participation in museum communities of Russia and the world allows the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan to maintain a leading position in the museum world.

Currently, a new exposition is being devoted to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. A large-scale reconstruction of the museum’s storage facilities is planned – the creation of “Open Foundations”, which will make it possible to widely present collections and acquaint visitors with the specifics of stock and restoration work.

The museum honorably fulfills the most important mission – it preserves the national heritage of the republic, transferring material and spiritual heritage to new generations of our society, contributing to the continuity of cultural traditions, enlightenment and education, represents the history and achievements of Tatarstan.

On the birthday of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to its creation and development, support in all creative endeavors and projects.

Happy Birthday, MUSEUM!