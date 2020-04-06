The Mosque “Sabr” of Pervouralsk invites to its first lecture in self-isolation mode

enrutat
April 05, 2020

On Sunday, April 5 at 20:00 on the official page of the mosque @mosque_sabr on Instagram, the first online lesson on repentance (tauba) will begin

“Repentance is tauba when a person repents for his sins. In the lesson, we will talk about the importance of repentance.  Tauba  is one of the ways to “erase” one’s sins, mistakes and appear before God on the day of judgment in a better light. Allah (peace be upon him) forgives us all sins, and tauba is the way to such forgiveness, ”Salavat Hazrat shared with Ural.tatar.

Ildar Khabibullin. Source: MROM Pervouralsk Sabr

 

 

