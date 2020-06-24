Victory parade takes place in Kazan, 75 years of the Great Victory,une 24, 2020

In the capital of Tatarstan, the Victory Parade began. This was reported by a KazanFirst correspondent from the scene. The procession takes place on Freedom Square.

– As you see, they are ready [for the parade]. Everyone who was planned to take part, said the Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva in a conversation with a journalist.

Recall that the Victory Parade was postponed to June 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In total, about 1,000 people will take part in the parade. These are servicemen of the Kazan garrison, cadets of the military school, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergencies, representatives of law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office of Tatarstan. This year, the army did not participate in the participation.

It is planned to show a mechanized column of 40 pieces of equipment. Among them is the legendary T-34 tank under the name “Tatar collective farmer.” In addition, the residents of the republic will be shown modern military equipment. According to tradition, the parade will end with the arrival of the retro club cars. And the holiday itself will end with a concert at which all the famous songs of the war years will sound. Salute is not provided.

kazanfirst.ru

RELATED MATERIALS