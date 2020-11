Irek Fayzullin appointed Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities

November 10, .2020

Vladimir Putin signed a decree “On Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation”.

Text of the Decree:

In accordance with clause «d» of Article 83 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, appoint Irek Envarovich Fayzullin Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation « This Decree comes into force on the day of its signing.

kremlin.ru