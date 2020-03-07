Musical evenings in honor of March 8 will be arranged in the Tatar Drama Theater of Chelny

March 07, 2020

In Chelny, the Tatar Drama Theater will hold musical evenings on March 7 and 8 in honor of the celebration of International Women’s Day. The director of the evenings — the new art director of the theater Oleg Kinzyagulov — called them “Shefek”.

“Shefak is a peculiar conversation about a woman through music, poetry and plastic. All musical numbers are interconnected by a single storyline, where the theater artists Razil Fakhertdinov and Zulfiya Galiullina through plastic make sense of the path of becoming a woman, ”they said in a cultural institution.

The whole troupe of the theater takes part in the production, Tatar folk and professional compositions, verses of Tatar classics are involved. The honored worker of culture of the RT Anas Fairushin acted as a choirmaster.

The performance will be shown in Tatar with simultaneous translation into Russian on March 7 and 8 — at 18:00. Also during the intermission, a tea ceremony is planned with the participation of the leading confectioners of Chelny.

