The training seminar «Decorative and applied art of Tatarstan: traditions and innovations» has started

For the first time, within the framework of the art-expert council of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, a training seminar «Decorative and applied art of Tatarstan: traditions and innovations» will be held.

The project is being implemented jointly with the Institute of Language, Literature and Art named after A. G. Ibragimov of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Resource Center the introduction of innovations and the preservation of traditions in the field of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. The speakers of the event will be specialists from the art expert council, as well as specialists from the leading educational institutions of Kazan, professional artists, recognized masters of various directions of folk arts and crafts.

Time: December 1-4, 2020

Venue: National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan (December 1,3,4); Museum of Islamic Culture (December 2 — Kul Sharif Mosque)

The goal of the project: to have a positive impact on the activation of the development of traditional types of arts and crafts and folk art crafts in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Project objectives:

— to contribute to the enrichment of novice and advanced craftsmen with a wide arsenal of expressive means and technological methods;

— to acquaint with a brief history of crafts, the originality of decor, stylistic features and symbolic meanings of the elements of the ornament;

— stimulating the creativity of new generation masters.

