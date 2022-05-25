Days of Tatarstan to be held in Yakutia at the end of June

Days of Tatarstan will be held in Yakutsk from 22 to 24 June. A delegation of more than 170 people headed by Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov will arrive in Yakutia. This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Spiritual Development of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Yury Kupriyanov during the plenary meeting, YSIA reports.

“Days of Tatarstan will be held as part of our exchange events. Last year we went to the Republic of Tatarstan. They celebrated their 100th anniversary, which was the year before last. Due to the pandemic, we went last year. This year, Tatarstan will pay a return visit led by its president Rustam Minnikhanov here, to us,” the minister said.

The delegation will bring to Yakutia a photo exhibition dedicated to the traditions, customs and culture of the peoples living on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, an archive of one of the leading museums in the region and much more. Also in the Days of Tatarstan in Yakutia there will be meetings of writers of the two national republics.

In addition, the residents of Yakutsk will be able to see the performances of the Buinsky State Drama Theater, and a gala concert of masters of the arts of the Republic of Tatarstan will take place on the stage of the Opera and Ballet Theatre.