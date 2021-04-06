The Krasnodar regional public organization “Yulduz” expresses gratitude to the World Congress of Tatars for providing textbooks of the Tatar language and fiction of Tatar writers and poets for a class on teaching the Tatar language in the municipal budgetary educational institution of additional education of the city of Krasnodar. the initiative of KKOO TIEK “YULDUZ”.

As Gabdulla Tukai wrote – the native language is the holy language, the language of the father and mother. Learning the native language is one of the priorities of our organization.

Thank you so much for your support in advancing our common cause.

Respectfully yours, Chairman of the Krasnodar Regional Public Organization “Tatar Historical and Ethnographic Club“ Yulduz ”