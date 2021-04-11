Meeting of the Council of Tatar local lore experts was held in Yekaterinburg

During the event, members of the delegation of the Sverdlovsk region of the V All-Russian Forum of Tatar Local Lore, held in Ufa in March, discussed the materials and sources they had read. They answered issues in connection with the preparation of student work on the Tatar heritage of Yekaterinburg.

The agenda included issues to discuss work for the current year, a draft action plan for the coming months was developed:

– on active involvement of specialists and all interested parties in the joint work to prepare for the release of a collection of works on the Tatar heritage of the Sverdlovsk region;

– the plan of a visiting meeting on preparation for the Regional Forum of Tatar Local Lorers;

– Expansion of the working group on work with state archives;

– technical support of the working group in the areas;

Participants of the meeting: Filared Gafurov, researcher, author of a monograph on Novy Bugalysh and others, scientific director of the Council; Rifat Yusupov, employee of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan; Rinat Kashtanov, head of public organizations, activist of the Council; Alfinur Akhunova, researcher, author of excursion routes, social activist; Flarid Farakhov, student of the Faculty of History, Ural Federal University.