The ensemble of the Tatar Cultural Center “Khazina” took part in the concert “Russia – Consonance of Cultures”, which was held at the Palace of Culture “Kapotnya”.

Thematic concerts dedicated to the culture of different peoples of Russia are held here regularly as part of the project of the same name.

Ensembles “Khazina” and “Yasmin” presented Tatar songs and dances to the audience, and the hosts of the concert spoke about the main elements of Tatar culture and its history.