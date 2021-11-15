Moscow will honor the memory of Sara Sadykova

A concert dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the birth of actress, singer and composer Sara Sadykova (1906-1986) will take place in Moscow on November 20.

Honored artists of the Republic of Tatarstan will take part in it

Aigul Barieva, Rustem Asaev, Aydar Gabdinov, Rustam Gilfanov, Akhmet Karimov (button accordion), soloist of the Tatar State Philharmonic Society. G. Tukaya Gulnara Bainazarova and other artists and musicians.

The organizer and leader of the creative group is Alfiya Aydarskaya, daughter of Sara Sadykova.

Alfiya Gazizovna is a famous ballet dancer. From 1941 to 1963 she worked at the Tatar Opera and Ballet Theater. She danced with the legendary Galina Ulanova during her tour in Kazan.

She is the talented daughter of singer, composer Sara Sadykova and actor, director Gaziz Aydarsky. Until now, he takes great care of the memory of his parents.

Despite her age, she is already 96 years old, Alfiya Gazizovna regularly holds concerts in memory of her parents in the Tatar cultural center of Moscow.

It was in this building in 1924 that her father, a graduate of GITIS, organized a Tatar troupe, and later became the chief director and artistic director of the first Moscow Tatar theater.

In Moscow, Gaziz Aydarsky and Sara Sadykova lived in the Zamoskvorechye area, on Bolshaya Tatarskaya Street.

Sara Garifovna made a great contribution to the formation of the Tatar opera. She is the continuer of the musical traditions of Salikh Saydashev and the founder of the tango style, foxtrot in the song history of Tatar music.

Her personal and creative life was closely connected with Moscow. In 1922, Sara Sadykova came to the capital to enter the conservatory, from which she graduated six years later. She performed in the Aydarsky troupe, then at the Tatar Academic Theater named after I. G. Kamala. At the Theater of Opera and Ballet. M. Jalilia worked as a soloist for about 10 years.

She took part in the theater’s tours, popularly nicknamed “the Tatar nightingale”.

During her creative activity, Sarah Garifovna composed about 400 songs, music for 30 performances, many instrumental works, and is also the author of two musical comedies – “Song of Love” (“Mukhyabbat Zhyry”) and “Grooms” (“Kiyalyar”).

Her services to art were awarded the titles “Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan”, “People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan”, Honored Art Worker of the RSFSR, laureate of the State Prize named after V.I. G. Tukay.

Free admission.

Beginning at 16.00.

The concert will take place at the address: Maly Tatarsky lane, 8, Tatar cultural center of Moscow.