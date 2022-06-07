Tatar Book Publishing House invites Muscovites to the “Red Square”

At the site “Regions of Russia” in pavilion No. 16 “Tatknigoizdat” (place 16-17) exhibited over 300 titles of books (more than 2 thousand copies).

In the morning, visitors gathered at the stand of the Tatarstan publishing house, actively choosing books for themselves and children. There are a lot of publications for kids here, these are Tatar fairy tales, encyclopedias for the youngest, and ABC books.

By tradition, the republic’s stand is visited annually by the leadership of the Tatarstan Embassy. General Director Ildar Sagdatshin told Deputy Plenipotentiary Mikhail Mikhalin about book novelties. Here you can buy popular science and historical publications, books on local lore and art, Tatar cuisine, various albums.

The assortment of the exhibition presents significant publishing projects of the last two years, demanded by readers:

– album “Tatar national cuisine”. Author E.L. Yakovleva, E.L. Matveeva and others.,

– book-album “Wood carving”. Author Hamit Latypov;

– book-album “The formation of the art of Tatar handwritten and printed books of the XVII – early XX century.” By F.G. Vagapova;

– the book “How the Tatars lived in the Middle Ages: the history of everyday life”. Comp. Gibatdinov M.M., Murtazina L.R.;

– Olga Ivanova’s historical novel “The Great Horde”

– historical publication under the authorship of Fayaz Khuzin “Bulgarian-Tatar states, famous rulers”.

The festival, which is called the main literary event of our country, runs until June 6 inclusive. This year it will again unite publishers, writers, poets, librarians, actors, musicians and, of course, tens of thousands of readers.