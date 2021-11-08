The All-Russian Festival-Competition of Folk Art and Crafts “The Many Faces of Russia – 2021” was held in Grozny

The All-Russian Festival-Competition of Folk Art and Crafts “The Many Faces of Russia – 2021” was held in Grozny.

The Penza region was represented by the Tatar folklore ensemble “Bylbylym”. Having successfully passed the first stage of the competition, the team was invited to the second full-time stage.

At the finals, the ensemble performed the songs “Sin dә anyemnyң hәsrәtennәn” and “Garmun alyk ole, duskai” and was awarded a 3rd degree laureate diploma in the nomination “Folklore creativity”. The festival was held at a high professional level! The audience had a unique opportunity to see and appreciate the vivid original musical culture of the peoples inhabiting our great country.

Sponsorship in organizing the trip was provided by ROO “TNKA PO” and

member of the Presidium of the autonomy Abuzyarov R.F. Congratulations to the Bylbylym ensemble with a well-deserved award and wish you further creative success.