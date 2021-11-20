The anniversary evening of the writer Raul Mir-Khaidarov was held in the Tatar Cultural Center

Representatives of the Tatar creative intelligentsia and officials honored the writer Raul Mir-Khaidarov, who celebrated his 80th birthday on this day.

The writer’s literary talent is confirmed by the large circulation of his books. Raul Mir-Khaidarov is the author of over 30 books, political detective stories. They have been translated into many languages. The total circulation of published books is 10 million copies.

Deputy Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Emil Fayzullin congratulated the hero of the day and presented Raul Mirsaidovich with the medal “100 years of the formation of the TASSR”, as well as a commemorative sign “Gabdulla Tukai-135 years from the date of birth.”

Director of the TCC Anver Khusainov, noting the writer’s merits, presented him with book folios published in Tatarstan and transferred to the library by the World Congress of Tatars.

Words of congratulations were also voiced by the honored guests of the evening, including the laureate of the State Prize of Tatarstan named after G. Tukay, writer Rinat Mukhamadiev, writer and playwright, chairman of the Writers’ Union of the Republic of Tatarstan Rkail Zaydulla, member of the Writers’ Union, chairman of the Naberezhnye Chelny Writers’ Organization Vakhit Imamov.

Faim Ilyasov, a veteran of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and now a member of the Writers’ Union of Russia, shared his memories of Uzbekistan and the life of young Mir-Khaidarov and, in general, Tatars in Tashkent.

The warm atmosphere of a friendly evening was complemented by their performances by the artists of the Tatar Cultural Center Indira Sagdeeva, Ilnara Nigmatullina, Rinat Kayumov.