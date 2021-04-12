The collective of the Ekiyat theater will meet for the first time with the Tatar diaspora of the city of Kemerovo

During the tour, the team of the Ekiyat theater will meet for the first time with the Tatar diaspora of the city of Kemerovo. This was reported to IA “Tatar-inform” by the press service of the “Ekiyat” puppet theater.

The collective will show performances on the stage of the Kuzbass Puppet Theater named after Arkady Gaidar from 14 to 17 April. The event with the participation of representatives of the Tatar diaspora of the Kemerovo region will be held in the format of a round table.

“The meeting with the Tatar diaspora of the city of Kemerovo will be held for the first time. The theater staff is trying to meet everywhere with Tatars as part of the tour, such meetings have already taken place in Magnitogorsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Barnaul and other cities, “- told the IA” Tatar-inform “correspondent in the theater.

The Ekiyat puppet theater team will present three performances based on the works of Adel Khairov’s Three Daughters, Su Anasy by Gabdulla Tukay and Valentin Kataev’s Seven-Color Flower.

The tour will take place within the framework of the agreement between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Government of the Kemerovo Region on trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural cooperation.

In turn, the Kuzbass Puppet Theater named after Arkady Gaidar will arrive in Kazan in the fall, the press service said.