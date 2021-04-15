The State Song and Dance Ensemble of Tatarstan toured the cities of the Perm Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region

The tour of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of Tatarstan in the cities of the Perm Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region was a success. “Big tours” under the auspices of “Rosconcert” became possible thanks to the federal project “We are Russia”, which was launched at the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation in February last year. The Tatarstan team performed in Perm, Lysva and s. Bard of the Perm Territory, as well as in the city of Mikhailovsk, Sverdlovsk Region.

The State Ensemble presented the Miras program to the general public, which is based on concert performances with a long history, deep folklore roots, as well as new vocal and choreographic compositions. The audience was captivated by the soulful sound of Tatar folk songs and melodies and juicy genre pictures, colored with lyrics and soft humor. “The tour of the ensemble was successful, and, of course, our audience is the main indicator of this. Wherever we performed, the artists saw a genuine interest of the public in the work of the Tatarstan collective.

The audience missed live communication, positive emotions, beautiful national songs and dances. It is worth a lot, ”said Yuri Zhukov, director of the State Ensemble of Song and Dance of the Republic of Tatarstan. He noted that in connection with the pandemic, it is not easy to organize such a large-scale tour and thanked the Ministry of Culture of Russia and Tatarstan for supporting such important projects for creative teams. This year the State Assembly also plans to perform in the cities of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug and the Republic of Bashkortostan.